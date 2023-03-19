Bentley reaches new financial heights in 2022

Bentley has announced its financial results for 2022
As per the ultra-premium company, last year saw record sales of 15,174 cars
The company earned 708 million euros operating profit last year
This is an increase of 319 million euros compared to the year 2021
The overall revenues also saw a rise to 19 per cent year-on-year to 3.38 billion euros from a four per cent volume increase
Bentley has attributed this positive growth to shift in customer buying patterns
The automaker has shared that 2022's return on sales has been the highest in the brand's 104-year history
Bentley Bentayga has been the best-selling model last year
The Continental GT and Convertible have accounted for nearly a third of last year's sales