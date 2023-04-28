The luxury cars have received a new front grille that adds boldness to the front profile
Besides the exterior twaks, Bentley has also added recycled materials to these cars
New vertical grille has a retro feel and they are available in both GT and convertible GTC models
The Flying Spur too comes with 22 inch wheels as standard fitment
The Azure models receive new floor mats built from pure wool to deliver comfortable padded feeling
Both the Continental GT and Flying Spur get new brushed aluminium components at sides and front profile
Bentley says every model now comes with recycled nylon made carpeting
Bentley claims the recycled materials deliver same amount of comfort and premium feel to the occupants
Bentley has also added the new Topaz Blue colour to the Azure trim