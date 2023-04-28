Bentley has updated its Continental GT Azure and Flying Spur

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 28, 2023

The luxury cars have received a new front grille that adds boldness to the front profile

Besides the exterior twaks, Bentley has also added recycled materials to these cars

New vertical grille has a retro feel and they are available in both GT and convertible GTC models

The Flying Spur too comes with 22 inch wheels as standard fitment

The Azure models receive new floor mats built from pure wool to deliver comfortable padded feeling

Both the Continental GT and Flying Spur get new brushed aluminium components at sides and front profile

Bentley says every model now comes with recycled nylon made carpeting

Bentley claims the recycled materials deliver same amount of comfort and premium feel to the occupants

Bentley has also added the new Topaz Blue colour to the Azure trim
