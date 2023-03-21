Audi tests upcoming Q6 e-tron on icy grounds! 

Audi is all charged up to introduce its upcoming electric vehicle, the Q6 e-tron
The brand with four rings has just tested the EV's production prototype in the far north of Europe
The frozen roads tested the performance and working mechanics of the electric car
This electric SUV is built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) technology platform
The new Q6 e-tron is a stepping stone of Audi towards innovative battery and charging management system
The premium automaker is also getting ready to bring in efficient electric motors and newly developed electronics architecture
This EV is going to have SUV and Sportback body variants
Audi has announced earlier that it is going to introduce 20 new models in next two years
Majority of these new models will constitute of electric vehicles