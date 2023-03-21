Audi tests upcoming Q6 e-tron on icy grounds! 

Published Mar 21, 2023

Audi is all charged up to introduce its upcoming electric vehicle, the Q6 e-tron

The brand with four rings has just tested the EV's production prototype in the far north of Europe 

The frozen roads tested the performance and working mechanics of the electric car 

This electric SUV is built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) technology platform

The new Q6 e-tron is a stepping stone of Audi towards innovative battery and charging management system

The premium automaker is also getting ready to bring in efficient electric motors and newly developed electronics architecture

This EV is going to have SUV and Sportback body variants

Audi has announced earlier that it is going to introduce 20 new models in next two years

Majority of these new models will constitute of electric vehicles
