Ambitious Audi to bring 20 new cars in next two years!

Audi is going all out with lofty goals for next two years

The luxury automaker has announced that it is going to bring in 20 new models by 2025

Majority of these models will be electric vehicles!

Audi is also in the process of bringing in an entry-level EV that will sit under Q4 e-tron

Audi has also declared that its revenue jumped to 61,753 million euros against 53,068 million euros in 2021

Major contributors to the brand's growth have been the Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT quattro along with other e-tron models 

The company has plans to invest two-thirds of its outlays, or around 28 billion euros, in the fields of electrification and digitalisation in the future

Audi, which showcased a few concept EVs, has plans to implement those design concepts in its upcoming electric cars

The company's CEO shares that now Audi is almost entirely focusing on sustainability, electrification and digitalisation
