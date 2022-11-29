The new Audi R8 GT RWD is priced from quarter-million dollar mark
The supercar gets sharp headlamps, black air intakes, large black wheels
Despite retaining the basic silhouette of the Audi R8, the new model comes sharper and more aggressive
Besides the stunning design, USP of the car is the V10 engine
Only 333 units of the Audi R8 GT RWD is slated for production
The cockpit gets carbon treated door sill inlays, flat-bottom steering wheel
It also gets Bang & Olufsen audio system, diamond stitched headliner
The new R8 GT RWD gets a 602-hp producing 5.2-litre V10 motor
The engine of the car is influenced by the Audi R8 LMS racecar