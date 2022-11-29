Audi R8 GT RWD bids adieu to the iconic R8 supercar lineup

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 29, 2022

The new Audi R8 GT RWD is priced from quarter-million dollar mark

The supercar gets sharp headlamps, black air intakes, large black wheels

Despite retaining the basic silhouette of the Audi R8, the new model comes sharper and more aggressive

Besides the stunning design, USP of the car is the V10 engine

Only 333 units of the Audi R8 GT RWD is slated for production

The cockpit gets carbon treated door sill inlays, flat-bottom steering wheel

It also gets Bang & Olufsen audio system,  diamond stitched headliner

The new R8 GT RWD gets a 602-hp producing 5.2-litre V10 motor

The engine of the car is influenced by the Audi R8 LMS racecar
Read more about Audi R8 GT RWD
Click Here