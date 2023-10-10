Ather 450X electric scooter to make its global debut soon

The company will soon launch its flagship e-scooter in Nepal

It has joined hands with Nepal-based Vaidya Energy to sell the scooter in the country

 The e-scooter will be launched in both the battery variants - 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh

 The OEM will also soon launch its experience centre in Kathmandu

It believes that Nepal has a promising proposition for electric two-wheelers

 The scooter comes with a host of features such as a seven-inch touchscreen TFT display 

 It also gets Google Maps integration and other tech-oriented features

The EV can run up to 146 km on a single charge

It can run at a top speed of 90 kmph
