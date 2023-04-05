Ampere Primus electric scooter is here to challenge the 110cc petrol counterparts

Published Apr 05, 2023

The electric scooter's design has been influenced by the Arctic tern bird

It features a 3kwh LFP battery pack and 3.8KW mid-mount motor

It comes with permanent magnet synchronous motor instead of BLDC hub motor

This helps overcome performance hurdles of the scooter

The e-scooter can do 0-40kmph in under five seconds

It gets a top speed of 75 kmph

It gets four riding modes - Eco, City, PWR and Reverse

 It gets features such as Navigation Assist, USB charging port, etc

 It gets keyless remote entry technology as well
 The e-scooter is claimed to put out a single charge range of over 100 kms
