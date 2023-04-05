Ampere Primus electric scooter is here to challenge the 110cc petrol counterparts

The electric scooter's design has been influenced by the Arctic tern bird
It features a 3kwh LFP battery pack and 3.8KW mid-mount motor
It comes with permanent magnet synchronous motor instead of BLDC hub motor
This helps overcome performance hurdles of the scooter
The e-scooter can do 0-40kmph in under five seconds
It gets a top speed of 75 kmph
It gets four riding modes - Eco, City, PWR and Reverse
It gets features such as Navigation Assist, USB charging port, etc
It gets keyless remote entry technology as well