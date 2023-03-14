All-new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe makes debut

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe breaks cover with electrified drives
The luxury SUV is offered in a mild hybrid and a plug-in hybrid trim
The SUV has the sports suspension feature as a standard
This helps the SUV to offer a comfortable ride to its passengers on any terrain
The car has a drag coefficient of 0.27 which makes it highly aerodynamically efficient
The premium automaker says the GLC Coupe is suitable for off-road driving as it comes with multiple new features and systems designed for that use
In off-road mode, the SUV has a 360° camera that offers a transparent bonnet
The interior flaunts the latest generation of MBUX infotainment system equipped with new functions
There is also an MBUX Smart Home function that allows the user on the road to access smart home systems