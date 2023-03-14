All-new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe makes debut

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 14, 2023

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe breaks cover with electrified drives

The luxury SUV is offered in a mild hybrid and a plug-in hybrid trim

The SUV has the sports suspension feature as a standard

This helps the SUV to offer a comfortable ride to its passengers on any terrain

 Check product page

The car has a drag coefficient of 0.27 which makes it highly aerodynamically efficient

The premium automaker says the GLC Coupe is suitable for off-road driving as it comes with multiple new features and systems designed for that use

In off-road mode, the SUV has a 360° camera that offers a transparent bonnet

The interior flaunts  the latest generation of MBUX infotainment system equipped with new functions

There is also an MBUX Smart Home function that allows the user on the road to access smart home systems
Know more features about this all-new GLC Coupe
Click Here