After XUV400, Mahindra to unveil these EVs for India

Published Feb 02, 2023

Mahindra and Mahindra has confirmed that it will showcase these EVs on February 10

This is the first time that the Born Electric Vehicles from Mahindra will come to India

Mahindra had showcased its all-electric SUVs last year on 15th August in Oxfordshire UK

The five EV Concepts showcased were XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09

The new SUVs are based on the INGLO EV platform

The first four of these e-SUVs will be launched between 2024 and 2026

Mahindra expects that by 2027, a quarter of its portfolio will consist of electric vehicles

It currently has only one electric SUV called the XUV400

With new EVs, Mahindra hopes to take on Tata Motors, the leader in the EV segment in India
Here is a complete look at all the five EVs Mahindra will showcase
