After XUV400, Mahindra to unveil these EVs for India

Mahindra and Mahindra has confirmed that it will showcase these EVs on February 10
This is the first time that the Born Electric Vehicles from Mahindra will come to India
Mahindra had showcased its all-electric SUVs last year on 15th August in Oxfordshire UK
The five EV Concepts showcased were XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09
The new SUVs are based on the INGLO EV platform
The first four of these e-SUVs will be launched between 2024 and 2026
Mahindra expects that by 2027, a quarter of its portfolio will consist of electric vehicles
It currently has only one electric SUV called the XUV400
With new EVs, Mahindra hopes to take on Tata Motors, the leader in the EV segment in India