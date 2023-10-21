A Glorious Farewell: Triumph unveils the Thruxton Final Edition

Triumph has pulled the wraps off the Final Edition of the iconic Thruxton cafe racer
The Triumph Thruxton Final Edition celebrates the legendary motorcycle’s 80th anniversary as it enters its final year of production
The first Triumph Thruxton was rolled out in 1964 and the Final Edition pays homage in the special Competition Green paint scheme
The glossy green colour is accentuated by hand-painted golden stripes while also carrying the initials of the artist who painted them
The Thruxton also features the Final Edition’ branding on the black-coloured side panels, while the owners will get a certificate of authenticity as well
The Thruxton Final Edition is based on the top-spec RS variant and draws power by a 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 105 bhp and 112 Nm of torque
The bike uses fully adjustable Showa USD front forks and twin Ohlins shock absorbers at the rear
Braking performance comes from Brembo units at either end with wire spoke rims and Metzeler Racetec RR tyres
The Thruxton Final Edition will be manufactured till the end of 2024