A Glorious Farewell: Triumph unveils the Thruxton Final Edition

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 21, 2023

Triumph has pulled the wraps off the Final Edition of the iconic Thruxton cafe racer

The Triumph Thruxton Final Edition celebrates the legendary motorcycle’s 80th anniversary as it enters its final year of production

The first Triumph Thruxton was rolled out in 1964 and the Final Edition pays homage in the special Competition Green paint scheme

The glossy green colour is accentuated by hand-painted golden stripes while also carrying the initials of the artist who painted them

 Check product page

The Thruxton also features the Final Edition’ branding on the black-coloured side panels, while the owners will get a certificate of authenticity as well

The Thruxton Final Edition is based on the top-spec RS variant and draws power by a 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 105 bhp and 112 Nm of torque

The bike uses fully adjustable Showa USD front forks and twin Ohlins shock absorbers at the rear

Braking performance comes from Brembo units at either end with wire spoke rims and Metzeler Racetec RR tyres

The Thruxton Final Edition will be manufactured till the end of 2024 
Want to know more about the Triumph Thruxton Final Edition? 
Click Here