7 Motorcycle Launches we can’t wait for in 2024

2023 had some of the most exciting motorcycles arrive in the market and our hopes are high for the new year
Here’s a look at the most-awaited motorcycle launches that we can’t wait for in 2024
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 - RE is all set to bring a more custom motorcycle based on the Super Meteor 650 in the form of the Shotgun 650
Aprilia Tuono 457 - Aprilia’s first made-in-India motorcycle looks promising and comes at an equally competitive price tag with the potential to redefine the segment
Husqvarna Vitpilen & Svartpilen 401 - Husqvarna is expected to update its 250 and 400 cc lineup in 2024 based on the new KTM Duke range and the bikes will make it to India next year
Hero 2.5R Xtunt Concept - Hero MotoCorp previewed a new motorcycle at EICMA 2023 in the form of the 2.5R Xtunt Concept, which could spawn a new 250 cc naked motorcycle
Triumph Thruxton 400 - Triumph is expected to bring its retro flair to the new 400 cc platform with the Thruxton 400. It could also be called the Speed 400 RR
Jawa - Jawa Motorcycles is expected to introduce a new motorcycle soon. While details are scarce, the upcoming offering will be retro borrowing cues from the brand’s heritage
BMW R 1300 GS - BMW’s capable adventure motorcycle has seen a generation change and is now more powerful and better equipped. It will arrive in India in 2024