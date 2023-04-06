2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys is an ultimate off-roader

Published Apr 06, 2023

Jeep has unveiled 2024 Wrangler Willys

Jeep has new technology and advanced safety features, all while staying true to the Wrangler formula

The off-roader now gets full-float Dana rear axle

The new factory Warn winch has increased  tow capability of 5,000 kg

For safety, Jeep has added curtain airbags in the first and second row

The new interior features powered electrical seats and a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will be available in Sport, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon and Rubicon 392 models

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe continues its run as the best-selling PHEV in America for two years in a row

Willys and Rubicon models benefit from the use of rugged tubular steel rock rails to curtail potential body damage inflicted while out on the trail.
