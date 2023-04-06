Jeep has unveiled 2024 Wrangler Willys
Jeep has new technology and advanced safety features, all while staying true to the Wrangler formula
The off-roader now gets full-float Dana rear axle
The new factory Warn winch has increased tow capability of 5,000 kg
For safety, Jeep has added curtain airbags in the first and second row
The new interior features powered electrical seats and a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will be available in Sport, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon and Rubicon 392 models
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe continues its run as the best-selling PHEV in America for two years in a row
Willys and Rubicon models benefit from the use of rugged tubular steel rock rails to curtail potential body damage inflicted while out on the trail.