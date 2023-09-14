2023 Tata Nexon Facelift prices are out. Check it out here 

Tata Motors has finally launched the new Nexon facelift and prices have been revealed for the comprehensively updated subcompact SUV
The Nexon facelift gets petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions. There are 4 personas - Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless
The Nexon facelift is available in a total of 11 variants and six colours
Prices for the Tata Nexon facelift start from ₹8.10 lakh for the Smart Petrol MT, going up to ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Fearless+ MT
The 1.2-litre turbo petrol AMT starts from ₹11.70 lakh (ex-showroom) on the Nexon facelift
There’s also the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol dual-clutch automatic (DCA) available from ₹12.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Tata Nexon facelift diesel range is priced from ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel AMT is priced from ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards
The Tata Nexon facelift gets a major design, a revamped cabin and a host of new features. The subcompact SUV gets a marginal price hike over its predecessor
The Nexon facelift gets a new infotainment screen, digital console, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats & more