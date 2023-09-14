2023 Tata Nexon Facelift prices are out. Check it out here 

Auto Posted By Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Published Sep 14, 2023

Tata Motors has finally launched the new Nexon facelift and prices have been revealed for the comprehensively updated subcompact SUV

The Nexon facelift gets petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions. There are 4 personas - Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless

The Nexon facelift is available in a total of 11 variants and six colours 

Prices for the Tata Nexon facelift start from 8.10 lakh for the Smart Petrol MT, going up to 13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Fearless+ MT

The 1.2-litre turbo petrol AMT starts from 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom) on the Nexon facelift 

There’s also the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol dual-clutch automatic (DCA) available from 12.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon facelift diesel range is priced from 11 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel AMT is priced from 13 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The Tata Nexon facelift gets a major design, a revamped cabin and a host of new features. The subcompact SUV gets a marginal price hike over its predecessor

The Nexon facelift  gets a new infotainment screen, digital console, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats & more
