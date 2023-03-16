2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 launched in India

Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Interceptor in the Indian market
The motorcycle now gets a LED headlamp
There are no changes to the instrument cluster. It retains the analogue unit
The engine is now blacked-out and is OBD2 compliant
The motorcycle also gets two blacked-out paint schemes and two new colour schemes
The blacked-out paint schemes are Black Ray & Barcelona Blue
The new colour schemes on offer are Black Pearl, and Cali Green
The blacked-out versions are also equipped with alloy wheels now
Royal Enfield has also added a USB port to the Interceptor 650