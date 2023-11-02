2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV launched with host of updates

It has been priced from ₹96.4 lakh, going up to ₹1.15 crore (ex-showroom)
It now sports a number of cosmetic updates on the outside and an updated feature list in the cabin
Deliveries for the model will begin from this month
It sits between the GLC and the GLS in the SUV product lineup for the company here
The Performance Line now gets a double horizontal chrome strip
The LED head lights and the rear bumper have been reworked as well
Cabin additions include a new steering wheel and chrome-finished AC vents
The MBUX system on the infotainment screen has been updated
The model continues to be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options