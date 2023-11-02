2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV launched with host of updates

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 02, 2023

It has been priced from 96.4 lakh, going up to 1.15 crore (ex-showroom)

It now sports a number of cosmetic updates on the outside and an updated feature list in the cabin

Deliveries for the model will begin from this month

 It sits between the GLC and the GLS in the SUV product lineup for the company here

 Check product page

The Performance Line now gets a double horizontal chrome strip

  The LED head lights and the rear bumper have been reworked as well

Cabin additions include a new steering wheel and chrome-finished AC vents

The MBUX system on the infotainment screen has been updated

The model continues to be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options
 It comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system. For detailed report...
Click Here