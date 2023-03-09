2023 Honda City facelift review: What all has changed?

Honda has launched the facelifted version of the City in the Indian market.
The 2023 City gets a new sporty looking grille, new set of LED headlamps and front bumper
At the rear, there is a sportier looking bumper with a faux diffuser
There are newly designed 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the sides while the lower variants get a simpler 15-inch units
Honda has added a wireless charger, ambient lighting, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a PM 2.5 air filter
The 2023 City now comes with Honda Sense which is essentially ADAS
So, there are features like Collision Mitigation System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control
There are no changes to the 1.5-litre petrol engine except that it can now run on E20 petrol and is RDE compliant
The cabin is well composed and the City provides a planted feel on highways