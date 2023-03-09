2023 Honda City facelift review: What all has changed?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 09, 2023

Honda has launched the facelifted version of the City in the Indian market.

The 2023 City gets a new sporty looking grille, new set of LED headlamps and front bumper 

At the rear, there is a sportier looking bumper with a faux diffuser

There are newly designed 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the sides while the lower variants get a simpler 15-inch units

Honda has added a wireless charger, ambient lighting, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a PM 2.5 air filter

The 2023 City now comes with Honda Sense which is essentially ADAS

So, there are features like Collision Mitigation System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control

There are no changes to the 1.5-litre petrol engine except that it can now run on E20 petrol and is RDE compliant

The cabin is well composed and the City provides a planted feel on highways
To watch the full review
Click Here