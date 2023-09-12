2023 Honda CB300F now gets OBD-II A-compliant engine

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 12, 2023

The streetfighter has been priced at 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) 

Bookings for the bike have been opened at Honda BigWing dealerships

The bike will be available in Deluxe Pro variant and three colour options

These colour options include Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Mat Axis Grey Metallic

 Check product page

The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and gets an assist slipper clutch

The bike comes equipped with a five-step adjustable rear mono shock suspension

It gets a fully digital instrument panel that comes with five levels of brightness

 The panel displays information such as Speedometer, Odometer and Tachometer

It also gets an all-LED lighting system and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)
