2023 Honda CB300F now gets OBD-II A-compliant engine

The streetfighter has been priced at ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Bookings for the bike have been opened at Honda BigWing dealerships
The bike will be available in Deluxe Pro variant and three colour options
These colour options include Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Mat Axis Grey Metallic
The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and gets an assist slipper clutch
The bike comes equipped with a five-step adjustable rear mono shock suspension
It gets a fully digital instrument panel that comes with five levels of brightness
The panel displays information such as Speedometer, Odometer and Tachometer
It also gets an all-LED lighting system and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)