2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Quick review

Published Apr 21, 2023

Bajaj has launched the 2023 Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market

The instrument cluster is updated to show more information. For instance there is a gear position indicator, instantaneous fuel efficiency, average fuel efficiency and distance to empty

There are no changes to the engine. It starts going after 5,000 rpm but loves chasing the redline.

The engine  produces 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

There are no LEDs on offer. The only LED lighting that motorcycle comes with is the tail lamp

The gearbox is a slick 6-speed unit and the clutch action is also light

The motorcycle feels planted because of the new USD forks and inspires confidence as well

The braking harware and alloys are now taken from the Pulsar 250s

