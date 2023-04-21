2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Quick review

Bajaj has launched the 2023 Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market
The instrument cluster is updated to show more information. For instance there is a gear position indicator, instantaneous fuel efficiency, average fuel efficiency and distance to empty
There are no changes to the engine. It starts going after 5,000 rpm but loves chasing the redline.
The engine produces 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm.
There are no LEDs on offer. The only LED lighting that motorcycle comes with is the tail lamp
The gearbox is a slick 6-speed unit and the clutch action is also light
The motorcycle feels planted because of the new USD forks and inspires confidence as well
The braking harware and alloys are now taken from the Pulsar 250s