2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Quick review

Bajaj has launched the 2023 iteration of the Pulsar NS160 which now comes with a new Ebony Black paint scheme
The engine feels refined for the most part and starts going after 5,000 rpm. The engine still likes to chase the redline.
The 5-speed gearbox is slick to use and the clutch action is also light
There is still no LED lighting on offer except for the tail lamp unit.
The new USD forks makes the motorcycle feel more planted and inspires confidence
The engine stays the same. It puts out 16.96 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm.
The instrument cluster has been updated to show more info. For instance, a gear position indicator, instantaneous fuel efficiency, average fuel efficiency and distance to empty
The alloys and the braking hardware are now shared with Pulsar 250s
