2023 Bajaj Chetak comes with more range, new colours

Three new colours on the latest Chetak include Matte Coarse Grey, Matte Caribbean Blue and Satin Black
The e-scooter now gets a larger, all-colour LCD digital console
Though still a round unit, the console now promises better clarity than the existing version
The 2023 Chetak sports two-toned seat, body-coloured rear view mirrors
It features a satin black grab rail and matching pillion footrest castings
Its headlamp casing, indicators and central trim elements are finished in Charcoal Black
The electric scooter now promises 108 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge
The battery size remains the same at 2.88 kWh
The battery can be fully juiced up in about four hours