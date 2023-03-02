2023 Bajaj Chetak comes with more range, new colours

Published Mar 02, 2023

Three new colours on the latest Chetak include Matte Coarse Grey, Matte Caribbean Blue and Satin Black

The e-scooter now gets a larger, all-colour LCD digital console

Though still a round unit, the console now promises better clarity than the existing version

The 2023 Chetak sports two-toned seat, body-coloured rear view mirrors

It features a satin black grab rail and matching pillion footrest castings

Its headlamp casing, indicators and central trim elements are finished in Charcoal Black

The electric scooter now promises 108 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge

The battery size remains the same at 2.88 kWh

The battery can be fully juiced up in about four hours
The scooter continues to sport an all-metal body and will get an onboard charger. Click to know more
