Your sure-shot way to meet Lewis Hamilton is courtesy Mercedes & costs 3.3 crore

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 13, 2023

Mercedes-Benz India recently launched the AMG 63 S E Performance here at 3.3 crore (ex-showroom)

The model is the fastest in-production AMG anywhere in the world

The AMG 63 S E Performance is seriously fast, seriously powerful and relies on hybrid tech

Buying one surely brings bragging rights but there is more

The company says keys of each unit of the model will be handed to the customer by seven-time F1 champion Hamilton

Hamilton races in F1 for Mercedes-AMG Petronas team

The AMG 63 S E Performance comes into India via the CBU route & is expected to be an exclusive sighting on roads here
For much more on the Mercedes AMG 63 S E Performance...
Click Here