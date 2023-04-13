Your sure-shot way to meet Lewis Hamilton is courtesy Mercedes & costs 3.3 crore

Mercedes-Benz India recently launched the AMG 63 S E Performance here at ₹3.3 crore (ex-showroom)
The model is the fastest in-production AMG anywhere in the world
The AMG 63 S E Performance is seriously fast, seriously powerful and relies on hybrid tech
Buying one surely brings bragging rights but there is more
The company says keys of each unit of the model will be handed to the customer by seven-time F1 champion Hamilton
Hamilton races in F1 for Mercedes-AMG Petronas team
The AMG 63 S E Performance comes into India via the CBU route & is expected to be an exclusive sighting on roads here