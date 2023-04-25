You cannot touch this concept car. Know why

Cupra introduces DarkRebel sports car
The brand calls this model as an interpretation of its upcoming vision
The catch for now is this sports car is a virtual one!
Inside this digital vehicle, there is steering wheel which looks like a video game remote
The car gets sharp lines with an aggressive front face
The brand says it has been created keeping in mind youngsters under 30
This virtual sports car is a two-door model
It sports shooting brake architecture, claims the automaker
The company, however, did not reveal about the model's drivetrain or if at all this is going to be a reality