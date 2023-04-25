You cannot touch this concept car. Know why

Published Apr 25, 2023

Cupra introduces DarkRebel sports car

The brand calls this model as an interpretation of its upcoming vision 

The catch for now is this sports car is a virtual one!

Inside this digital vehicle, there is steering wheel which looks like a video game remote

The car gets sharp lines with an aggressive front face

The brand says it has been created keeping in mind youngsters under 30 

This virtual sports car is a two-door model 

It sports shooting brake architecture, claims the automaker

The company, however, did not reveal about the model's drivetrain or if at all this is going to be a reality
