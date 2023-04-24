This BMW M EV is the most powerful model from Bavarian automaker

BMW M introduces the all-electric performance model, i7 M70 xDrive
The luxury automaker claims that this EV is the most powerful model in its overall portfolio
It features an electric motor both at the front and rear axle of the electric car
The setup generates power output up to 660hp and a maximum torque of 1,100 Nm
This luxury EV sports a battery pack of 101.7 kWh which promises a range up to 560 kms
The car can touch 100 kmph from absolute stationary in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph
This two-tone premium EV is one of the first models to feature the updated version of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 8.5
The cockpit boasts illuminated M door sills, M Merino leather trim in Black or Atlas Grey and an M leather steering wheel
BMW also has the options for customising both the interior and exterior of this electric car