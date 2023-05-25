You can soon book EVs on Uber app in these Indian cities

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 25, 2023

Uber is rolling out 'Uber Green’ program in India from June 2023

It will be introduced in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru first

It will allow customers to book electric vehicles (EVs)

Globally, Uber Green is currently available in over 100 cities across 15 countries

Uber is partnering with Lithium Urban Technologies to deploy 25,000 electric vehicles

 These EVs will be deployed across the brand's top seven cities globally

 Uber has committed to become a zero-emissions mobility platform globally by 2040

The company says it has tripled the number of EVs on its platform

The company aims to accelerate the shift towards EVs
