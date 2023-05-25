You can soon book EVs on Uber app in these Indian cities

Uber is rolling out 'Uber Green’ program in India from June 2023
It will be introduced in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru first
It will allow customers to book electric vehicles (EVs)
Globally, Uber Green is currently available in over 100 cities across 15 countries
Uber is partnering with Lithium Urban Technologies to deploy 25,000 electric vehicles
These EVs will be deployed across the brand's top seven cities globally
Uber has committed to become a zero-emissions mobility platform globally by 2040
The company says it has tripled the number of EVs on its platform
The company aims to accelerate the shift towards EVs