Yamaha showcased the R3 at MotoGP Bharat 2023 ahead of December launch

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 25, 2023

The R3 comes with an aggressive design influenced by the bigger models like R7, R1

Despite taking design inspiration from R7, the R3 gets distinctive styling elements like dual LED headlamps, an adjustable windshield

Just like its bigger sibling, the R3 gets a fully digital LCD instrument cluster

A clip-on handlebar, a chunky muscular fuel tank enhance its visual appeal and ensures a sporty front-leaning riding stance too

 Check product page

The full fairing with sculpted side panels ensure aerodynamic efficiency for the bike

Powering Yamaha R3 is a 321 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox producing 41.4 bhp and 29.6 Nm

The Yamaha R3 comes equipped with 298 mm dual front disc brakes and 220 mm single rear disc brake paired with a dual-channel ABS

The bike runs on 17-inch alloy wheels painted in Yamaha's signature Racing Blue shade

The supersport bike comes weighing 169 kg
Check more on India-bound Yamaha R3
Click Here