The R3 comes with an aggressive design influenced by the bigger models like R7, R1
Despite taking design inspiration from R7, the R3 gets distinctive styling elements like dual LED headlamps, an adjustable windshield
Just like its bigger sibling, the R3 gets a fully digital LCD instrument cluster
A clip-on handlebar, a chunky muscular fuel tank enhance its visual appeal and ensures a sporty front-leaning riding stance too
The full fairing with sculpted side panels ensure aerodynamic efficiency for the bike
Powering Yamaha R3 is a 321 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox producing 41.4 bhp and 29.6 Nm
The Yamaha R3 comes equipped with 298 mm dual front disc brakes and 220 mm single rear disc brake paired with a dual-channel ABS
The bike runs on 17-inch alloy wheels painted in Yamaha's signature Racing Blue shade
The supersport bike comes weighing 169 kg