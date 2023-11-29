Ola is working on its Gigafactory in full swing ahead of its 2024 debut

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 29, 2023

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared images of the factory being built

Located at Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, Ola Gigafactory to be India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility

Ola CEO claimed that the factory will have an initial capacity of 5 GWh

Once completed and fully functional, the Ola Gigafactory will have 100 GWh capacity

The initial ground work for the factory started in June this year

Setting up the main frame work for the factory started in September

Ola CEO claims the company is working as fast as possible to make the Gigafactory operational within its set deadline

The latest images shared by Aggarwal reveals the work to build the superstructure is already in full swing

Ola is aiming big with this Gigafactory to start production of its upcoming motorcycles
