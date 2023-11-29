Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared images of the factory being built
Located at Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, Ola Gigafactory to be India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility
Ola CEO claimed that the factory will have an initial capacity of 5 GWh
Once completed and fully functional, the Ola Gigafactory will have 100 GWh capacity
The initial ground work for the factory started in June this year
Setting up the main frame work for the factory started in September
Ola CEO claims the company is working as fast as possible to make the Gigafactory operational within its set deadline
The latest images shared by Aggarwal reveals the work to build the superstructure is already in full swing
Ola is aiming big with this Gigafactory to start production of its upcoming motorcycles