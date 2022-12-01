With Messi, Maradona as decals, this Volkswagen Beetle hopes to be Argentina's lucky charm

This Volkswagen Beetle, decorated with images of Maradona and Messi, has been running through streets of Buenos Aires
Argentina fans have been touring with this decorated car to cheer the team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
The 1960 Volkswagen Beetle is painted in the albiceleste colours with images of Maradona and Messi on the bonnet
The Beetle was designed by Carlos Balina, a 47-year-old businessman, who also happens to be a football fan
The design was inspired by his designer daughter and son. It depicts Argentina's greatest footballing moments
It took Balina and his relatives around 30 days to design the car with blue and white colours and the posters
"I hope Messi sees it and can put his signature on the car," said the businessman
Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona are two of the greatest football stars to represent Argentina at the highest level
Maradona lifted the FIFA World Cup in 1986 and inspired an entire generation of footballers, including Messi
Messi, considered the best footballer in the world, aims to lift his first FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year