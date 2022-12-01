With Messi, Maradona as decals, this Volkswagen Beetle hopes to be Argentina's lucky charm

Published Dec 01, 2022

This Volkswagen Beetle, decorated with images of Maradona and Messi, has been running through streets of Buenos Aires

Argentina fans have been touring with this decorated car to cheer the team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The 1960 Volkswagen Beetle is painted in the albiceleste colours with images of Maradona and Messi on the bonnet

The Beetle was designed by Carlos Balina, a 47-year-old businessman, who also happens to be a football fan

The design was inspired by his designer daughter and son. It depicts Argentina's greatest footballing moments

It took Balina and his relatives around 30 days to design the car with blue and white colours and the posters

"I hope Messi sees it and can put his signature on the car," said the businessman

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona are two of the greatest football stars to represent Argentina at the highest level

Maradona lifted the FIFA World Cup in 1986 and inspired an entire generation of footballers, including Messi

Messi, considered the best footballer in the world, aims to lift his first FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year
