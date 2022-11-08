Honda has achieved a major production milestone in India
It has manufactured 20 lakh cars made in India so far
This brand new Honda City is the 2 millionth car from Honda in India
Honda started its India operations back in 1997
Honda City, launched 25 years ago, remains one of its best-selling models
Honda also sells other models like Amaze, WR-V and Jazz in India
Honda builds all its cars at the Tapukara facility in Rajasthan
Honda recently launched the hybrid version of the City sedan
Honda currently has a market share of about 3% among carmakers in India