Honda has achieved a major production milestone in India

It has manufactured 20 lakh cars made in India so far

This brand new Honda City is the 2 millionth car from Honda in India

Honda started its India operations back in 1997

Honda City, launched 25 years ago, remains one of its best-selling models

Honda also sells other models like Amaze, WR-V and Jazz in India

Honda builds all its cars at the Tapukara facility in Rajasthan

Honda recently launched the hybrid version of the City sedan

Honda currently has a market share of about 3% among carmakers in India
