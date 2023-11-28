Reuters reported that Ola Electric is experiencing massive strain in its after-sales service network across India
While demand for its electric scooters after-sales service is rising, supply and workforce capacity are not being able to keep pace
This is reportedly creating significant backlogs at many service centres, resulting in long wait times for consumers for repairs
The wait time before repair is reportedly ranging between three days to two weeks
This imparity between demand and supply is creating consumer dissatisfaction against Ola
Many service centres of the EV startup are witnessing number of repair related cases rising to 1,000 from 200-300 in a short span
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal reportedly acknowledged the issue and said the OEM is bolstering its after-sales service effort
He reportedly said Ola Electric is planning to set up 100 more service centres across India and hire more technicians
With demand for electric scooters rising and Ola witnessing growing sales, it is expected to see more strain in after-sales service segment