Why is Yamaha YZF-R15 so popular?

Yamaha YZF R-15 is one of the most affordable and popular sportbike in the Indian market.
The prices of the motorcycle start at ₹1.82 lakh ex-showroom
The R15 is known for its agile handling
The motorcycle feels very friendly and nimble
The hardware on offer is also quite good.
Suspension duties are performed by USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.
Braking duties are performed by discs in the front as well as at the rear
The engine is a liquid-cooled unit that pumps out 18.14 bhp and 14.2 Nm.
The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which comes with an optional quickshifter