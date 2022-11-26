Why is Mercedes' subscription plan facing harsh flak? Know here  

Subscription plans in automotive industry has created a new stream of profits
Luxury automotive brand Mercedes-Benz is also taking advantage of it...
...but currently it is facing some harsh criticism in Europe
When Mercedes-Benz announced more power can be unlocked for its EQ models in its US subscription plans...
...Europe expected the same to happen
But it seems that the latter will have to wait for the time being due to 'legal matters'
This is leading to stoppage in the OTA update for the EVs...
...which is locking some features in the electric cars like upgrading power
Quite a state of frustration for Europeans here