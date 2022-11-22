Mercedes-Benz aims to make driving accident free by 2050. Know how

Mercedes-Benz has set an ambitious goal for itself
The luxury automaker wants to make accident-free driving a reality
It wants to attain this goal by 2050
Mercedes-Benz has been conducting a research for more than 50 years on road accidents
The automaker has also expanded the study to countries like India and China
Based on the findings, Mercedes will modify vehicle safety features in its models
The brand's team has scientifically reconstructed over 5,000 real-world accidents since 1969
This has helped the automaker understand how accidents occur and how it can be prevented
Mercedes believes that to reach this goal, automated and autonomous driving will be major contributors
Sophisticated driving assistance systems will also help in eliminating human errors