Mercedes-Benz aims to make driving accident free by 2050. Know how

Hindustan Times
Published Nov 22, 2022
Published Nov 22, 2022

Mercedes-Benz has set an ambitious goal for itself

The luxury automaker wants to make accident-free driving a reality

It wants to attain this goal by 2050

Mercedes-Benz has been conducting a research for more than 50 years on road accidents 

The automaker has also expanded the study to countries like India and China 

Based on the findings, Mercedes will modify vehicle safety features in its models

The brand's team has scientifically reconstructed over 5,000 real-world accidents since 1969

This has helped the automaker understand how accidents occur and how it can be prevented

Mercedes believes that to reach this goal, automated and autonomous driving will be major contributors

Sophisticated driving assistance systems will also help in eliminating human errors
