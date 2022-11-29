Aston Martin has been known for decades for some of the most iconic cars ever made
So why is the UK-based luxury sports car maker now designing homes?
Aston Martin recently entered into a partnership with Japanese real estate firm VIBROA
The design of the first property from the partnership has been revealed. It is located in Tokyo's Minami Aoyama
The property comes complete with an automotive gallery, wine cellar, home cinema...
...gym and even a private spa
This is a four-storey home with a roof terrace and an all-around view of Tokyo
Aston Martin's design for its cars has played some role in designing of the property itself