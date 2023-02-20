Which vehicles are not allowed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway?

The NHAI has said that certain type of vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the Delhi to Dausa stretch
These include motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles like tractors
The decision is in line with some of the other expressways like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway
The penalty for violating this norm has not been revealed
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was inaugurate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week
Vehicles using the stretch are being charged toll fee from February 15
One of the first accidents on this stretch of the expressway involved a tractor
It overturned in a collision near the Hilalpur toll
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway comes with a speed limit of 120 kmph for light motor vehicles