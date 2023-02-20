Which vehicles are not allowed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway?

Published Feb 20, 2023

The NHAI has said that certain type of vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the Delhi to Dausa stretch

These include motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles like tractors

 The decision is in line with some of the other expressways like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway

 The penalty for violating this norm has not been revealed

 The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was inaugurate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week

Vehicles using the stretch are being charged toll fee from February 15

One of the first accidents on this stretch of the expressway involved a tractor

It overturned in a collision near the Hilalpur toll

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway comes with a speed limit of 120 kmph for light motor vehicles
The speed limit for trucks and buses is 80 kmph
