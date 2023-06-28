Which states have the highest number of public EV charging stations?

The total number of public EV charging stations in the country stands at 8,735
There are a total of 84 charge point operators
Maharashtra has the highest number of public EV charging stations in India at 2,354
It is followed by Delhi with 1,619 such stations
Karnataka is at the third spot with 736 such stations
It is followed by Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana
These have 465, 449, and 425 public EV charging stations, respectively
Country's largest state Rajasthan is way behind with only 330 such stations
The lowest number of such stations is in UTs like Lakshadweep and Puducherry