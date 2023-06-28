Which states have the highest number of public EV charging stations?

Published Jun 28, 2023

The total number of public EV charging stations in the country stands at 8,735

There are a total of 84 charge point operators

Maharashtra has the highest number of public EV charging stations in India at 2,354

It is followed by Delhi with 1,619 such stations

Karnataka is at the third spot with 736 such stations

It is followed by Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana

These have 465, 449, and 425 public EV charging stations, respectively

 Country's largest state Rajasthan is way behind with only 330 such stations

The lowest number of such stations is in UTs like Lakshadweep and Puducherry
