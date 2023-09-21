Which passenger car dealers are the happiest in India in 2023?

Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) recently declared results for its 2023 dealer satisfaction survey
The survey seeks to shed light on how the dealership-brand relations pan out in the industry
Hyundai Motor India dealers are the happiest with the OEM scoring 852 points
Second place has been taken by Maruti Suzuki India, which is new entrant in top 3 position
Third comes Mahindra & Mahindra, also a new entrant in top 3
Fourth is Honda Cars India, which is also the most improved OEM across industry
Kia India and Toyota grabbed fifth and sixth positions, respectively
Seventh is Tata Motors with a score of 728 points
Eight comes Renault Inida with a score of 724 points