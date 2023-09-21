Which passenger car dealers are the happiest in India in 2023?

Published Sep 21, 2023

Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) recently declared results for its 2023 dealer satisfaction survey

The survey seeks to shed light on how the dealership-brand relations pan out in the industry

Hyundai Motor India dealers are the happiest with the OEM scoring 852 points

 Second place has been taken by Maruti Suzuki India, which is new entrant in top 3 position

Third comes Mahindra & Mahindra, also a new entrant in top 3

Fourth is Honda Cars India, which is also the most improved OEM across industry

 Kia India and Toyota grabbed fifth and sixth positions, respectively

Seventh is Tata Motors with a score of 728 points

Eight comes Renault Inida with a score of 724 points
The average segment score stood at 769 points. For more details...
