Which Indian state and UT buys the most cars? Top-10 list revealed

SIAM has released sales data for period between April and June of 2023 and it lists out the top states and UTs for car sales in the country
Kerala, Rajasthan and Delhi accounted for 5 per cent of overall car sales in this period. Delhi is significant because it is a city state
Tamil Nadu and Haryana are even better, each accounting for around seven per cent of overall car sales
Gujarat and Karnataka are each responsible for eight per cent of over all passenger vehicle sales in the period
Uttar Pradesh is second on the list, accounting for 10 per cent of India's car sales
Interestingly, UP tops the list in overall vehicle sales and also the list for states selling most two-wheelers
Maharashtra wears the crown when it comes to car sales in the country, accounting for 12 per cent of overall sales