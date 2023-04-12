Which Indian firms are among top 50 global valuable auto brands?

Three Indian firms have found places among top 50 most valuable global automotive brands
The ranking list has been published by value-based brand ranking agency Brand Finance
Mahindra is the top Indian automobile brand, positioned at 30
Maruti Suzuki is positioned at the 40th place in the list
Bajaj Auto has managed to be a part of the list at the 48th place
In the top 100 most valuable global automotive brands list, some more Indian firms can be found
These include Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor
Other brands include Royal Enfield and Ashok Leyland
The world's most valuable auto brands chart is topped by Tesla