Which Indian firms are among top 50 global valuable auto brands?

Published Apr 12, 2023

Three Indian firms have found places among top 50 most valuable global automotive brands

The ranking list has been published by value-based brand ranking agency Brand Finance

Mahindra is the top Indian automobile brand, positioned at 30

Maruti Suzuki is positioned at the 40th place in the list

Bajaj Auto has managed to be a part of the list at the 48th place

In the top 100 most valuable global automotive brands list, some more Indian firms can be found

 These include Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor

 Other brands include Royal Enfield and Ashok Leyland 

The world's most valuable auto brands chart is topped by Tesla
It is followed by Mercedes-Benz and Toyota
