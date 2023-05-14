Which are the four new feature updates on the Ather app?

The new set of features will be initially available to Beta users
These features offer access to more information about the Ather 450X
The features will roll out to all customers in a few weeks
Customers will now be able to track the service history of their scooter on the app
The app will also be capable of showing the service status
You can also check the service costs and invoices on the app itself
The app now provides even better rider statistics and ride insights
The app will prioritise owner’s last week of riding and show relevant data
The app also makes navigation more straightforward