Which are the four new feature updates on the Ather app?

Published May 14, 2023

The new set of features will be initially available to Beta users

These features offer access to more information about the Ather 450X

The features will roll out to all customers in a few weeks

Customers will now be able to track the service history of their scooter on the app

The app will also be capable of showing the service status 

You can also check the service costs and invoices on the app itself

 The app now provides even better rider statistics and ride insights

The app will prioritise owner’s last week of riding and show relevant data

The app also makes navigation more straightforward 
