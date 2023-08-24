When will your Ola S1 get MoveOS 4?

On a recent event, Ola Electric announced that they are working on MoveOS4 for their electric scooters.
The beta testing of the MoveOS 4 will start in mid-September.
The stable build of the MoveOS 4 is expected to come in late October
To become a beta tester for MoveOS 4, the customer would need to register on Ola Electric's website and then wait for the software update to rollout.
MoveOS 4 will bring in features such as Concert mode, Geofencing, Garage mode Timefencing and Ride Journal.
Ola will also add hill descent control, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and call, take-me-home lights and favourite contacts.
Apart from this, the application will support biometric app lock so it would require the rider to use their face or finger to open the application.
Ola will also be offering application widgets and cruise control in Eco riding mode.
Ola Electric has also improved regeneration, hill hold, charging time prediction, charging and riding range as well.