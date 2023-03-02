What's special about new Cafe Racer custom kit for Honda CB350RS?

Published Mar 02, 2023

Honda Motorcycle has launched six custom kits for the H'ness and RS variants of its CB350 motorcycle range

There are four custom kits for the CB350 H’ness and two custom kits for the CB350RS

The Cafe Racer custom kit for CB350RS offers a rear seat cowl and a headlight cowl

The wheels are striped with colour coordinated stickers

The Cafe Racer custom kit also adds coordinated grip ends on the Honda CB350RS

Other accessories offered with this kit include engine upper and lower pipes

There are coordinated single seat cover and side seat garnish as well

Coordinated front fork boot gives the bike an aesthetic appeal
The Cafe Racer custom kit aims to provide a more aesthetic appeal to the CB350RS
