What's special about new Cafe Racer custom kit for Honda CB350RS?

Honda Motorcycle has launched six custom kits for the H'ness and RS variants of its CB350 motorcycle range
There are four custom kits for the CB350 H’ness and two custom kits for the CB350RS
The Cafe Racer custom kit for CB350RS offers a rear seat cowl and a headlight cowl
The wheels are striped with colour coordinated stickers
The Cafe Racer custom kit also adds coordinated grip ends on the Honda CB350RS
Other accessories offered with this kit include engine upper and lower pipes
There are coordinated single seat cover and side seat garnish as well
Coordinated front fork boot gives the bike an aesthetic appeal