What's behind Mercedes-Benz India's record sales in H1 2023?

Mercedes sold 8,528 cars in India in first half of 2023
This is a 13% year-on-year growth for the luxury carmaker
The performance between January and June this year is its best H1 showing ever
Mercedes attributes this to strong demand for its top-end vehicles on offer
The year 2023 saw launch of AMG SL55 Roadster, AMG GT 63 SE Performance
The OEM also update the G-Glass model
The best-selling Mercedes became the E-Class LWB
Among SUVs, the GLE wore that crown
The OEM currently has an order bank of over 3,500 units