What's behind Mercedes-Benz India's record sales in H1 2023?

Published Jul 11, 2023

Mercedes sold 8,528 cars in India in first half of 2023

This is a 13% year-on-year growth for the luxury carmaker

The performance between January and June this year is its best H1 showing ever

Mercedes attributes this to strong demand for its top-end vehicles on offer

The year 2023 saw launch of  AMG SL55 Roadster, AMG GT 63 SE Performance

The OEM also update the G-Glass model

The best-selling Mercedes became the E-Class LWB

Among SUVs, the GLE wore that crown

The OEM currently has an order bank of over 3,500 units
