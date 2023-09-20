What will it take for a made-in-India car to get full marks at Bharat NCAP?

Bharat NCAP or Bharat New Car Assessment Programme will kick start from October 1
Around 30 models reportedly have already been nominated for the test by respective OEMs
Cars will be scored based on certain safety parameters such as frontal, pole, side impact tests, adult and child occupant protection
Ratings will be awarded on a scale from one to five, depending on the result
Recently, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that cars will require a minimum of six airbags to score five stars
To achieve five-star rating, a car needs to get at least 27 points in adult occupant protection test (AOP)
In child occupant protection (COP) test, the car will need to score a minimum of 41 points
In AOP, impact on driver and adult passengers in case of a crash will be noted
In COP, focus will be on ISOFIX seats as well as airbag deployment to protect minors