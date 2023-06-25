What offers are available in Honda Cars monsoon service camp?

Nationwide monsoon service camp has started across all authorized Honda Cars dealerships
It is being held between June 19 and June 30
It offers free vehicle checks and discounts on select spare parts
Customers can also get their car evaluated for the best exchange price
Honda customers can avail the free 32-point car check and top wash in the camp
There are attractive schemes on parts including the wiper blade and rubber
The camp also offers services like headlamp cleaning and front windshield cleaning
Customers can also experience ADAS tech by test driving the Honda City facelift
Honda presently has two cars on sale - Amaze and City