What offers are available in Honda Cars monsoon service camp?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 25, 2023

Nationwide monsoon service camp has started across all authorized Honda Cars dealerships 

It is being held between June 19 and June 30

 It offers free vehicle checks and discounts on select spare parts

Customers can also get their car evaluated for the best exchange price

Honda customers can avail the free 32-point car check and top wash in the camp

There are attractive schemes on parts including the wiper blade and rubber

The camp also offers services like headlamp cleaning and front windshield cleaning

Customers can also experience ADAS tech by test driving the Honda City facelift

Honda presently has two cars on sale - Amaze and City
It is gearing up to launch the Elevate SUV soon. For more...
