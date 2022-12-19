What makes this electric racing car from Porsche so special?

Porsche introduced the 99X Electric Gen3 racing car this year
Porsche claims that this third- generation electric car is the fastest, lightest and most powerful
Porsche has reduced the weight and made the wheelbase shorter for this racing car to make it more agile
The battery is smaller in size yet more powerful
This electric racing car is capable of producing power output of 476 hp
The electric motor offers 95% power efficiency compared to around 40% for an internal combustion engine
Porsche has created the rear powertrain and suspension as well as the entire rear structure within the company
The electric racing car will make its debut at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from the 2023 season
Porsche has also upgraded the software engineering for the car, one of the keys for better performance