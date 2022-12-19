What makes this electric racing car from Porsche so special?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 19, 2022

Porsche introduced the 99X Electric Gen3 racing car this year

Porsche claims that this third- generation electric car is the fastest, lightest and most powerful 

Porsche has reduced the weight and made the wheelbase shorter for this racing car to make it more agile

The battery is smaller in size yet more powerful

This electric racing car is capable of producing power output of 476 hp 

The electric motor offers 95% power efficiency compared to around 40% for an internal combustion engine

Porsche has created the rear powertrain and suspension as well as the entire rear structure within the company

The electric racing car will make its debut at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from the 2023 season

Porsche has also upgraded the software  engineering for the car, one of the keys for better performance 
Now, this Porsche will take you under the sea
Click Here