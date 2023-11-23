Sold through Nexa retail network, it competes with rivals like Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20
Demand for the Baleno is pretty high in both new and used car market
Here are a few key reasons behind the popularity of Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Baleno comes with a premium visual appearance thanks to the design and features
Maruti Suzuki's brand value has enhanced the reliability of the hatchback
A spacious and feature packed cabin is one of the key reasons behind its popularity
Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback offers class-leading fuel economy of 22.35 for the manual variant and 22.94 kmpl for AMT variant
The 1.2-liutre DualJet frugal engine churns out 89 bhp power and 113 Nm torque
The overall package makes Baleno a value for money car with premiumness on offer