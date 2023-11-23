Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 23, 2023

Sold through Nexa retail network, it competes with rivals like Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20

Demand for the Baleno is pretty high in both new and used car market

Here are a few key reasons behind the popularity of Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Baleno comes with a premium visual appearance thanks to the design and features

Maruti Suzuki's brand value has enhanced the reliability of the hatchback

A spacious and feature packed cabin is one of the key reasons behind its popularity

Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback offers class-leading fuel economy of 22.35 for the manual variant and 22.94 kmpl for AMT variant

The 1.2-liutre DualJet frugal engine churns out 89 bhp power and 113 Nm torque

The overall package makes Baleno a value for money car with premiumness on offer
