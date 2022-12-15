What is three-day Volkswagen exchange and upgrade carnival?

The Volkswagen Exchange and Upgrade carnival will take place from December 16 to 18
The three-day carnival will take place pan-India
It will take place across brand's 157 sales touch points
The programme will provide a wide range of year-end exchange benefits
Existing and potential customers will also get special offers
There will also be an option for home evaluation of the exchange vehicle
There will also be some financing options to choose from
Customers can also test-drive cars from the brand's portfolio...
...comprising models like Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan