What is three-day Volkswagen exchange and upgrade carnival?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 15, 2022

The Volkswagen Exchange and Upgrade carnival will take place from December 16 to 18

The three-day carnival will take place pan-India

It will take place across brand's 157 sales touch points

The programme will provide a wide range of year-end exchange benefits

Existing and potential customers will also get special offers

There will also be an option for home evaluation of the exchange vehicle

There will also be some financing options to choose from

Customers can also test-drive cars from the brand's portfolio...

 ...comprising models like Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan
