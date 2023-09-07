This is the first Indian e-motorcycle to cover max distance in single ride

Ultraviolette Automotive's F77 has added a new feather to its hat
The OEM's maiden e-bike F77 has entered the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records
It became the first Indian electric motorcycle to cover maximum distance in a single ride
It covered a journey of 6,727 kilometres in just 22 days
The ride was completed by Baala Manikandan from Chennai, an early customer of the bike
He traversed through varied terrains across 14 states along with a payload of 55 kg
He started from Chennai on May 21 and culminated the ride in Bengaluru on June 12
He used the mid-level Combat mode for most of the ride
The OEM claims he saved about 270 litres of petrol and 645 kg of CO2 emissions