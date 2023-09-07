This is the first Indian e-motorcycle to cover max distance in single ride

Published Sep 07, 2023

 Ultraviolette Automotive's F77 has added a new feather to its hat

The OEM's maiden e-bike F77 has entered the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records

 It became the first Indian electric motorcycle to cover maximum distance in a single ride

It covered a journey of 6,727 kilometres in just 22 days

 The ride was completed by Baala Manikandan from Chennai, an early customer of the bike

He traversed through varied terrains across 14 states along with a payload of 55 kg

He started from Chennai on May 21 and culminated the ride in Bengaluru on June 12

He used the mid-level Combat mode for most of the ride

The OEM claims he saved about 270 litres of petrol and 645 kg of CO2 emissions
He also saved over 27,000 in fuel cost. For detailed report...
