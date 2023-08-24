What is new 'Group Rides' feature launched by Uber India?

It allows an individual to share his/her respective ride with up to three other commuters...
...if all of them are travelling to the same or surrounding destination
It is aimed at providing a more economical way of commuting
The company claims a person sharing a ride can save up to 30%
The feature is a cab service equivalent of car pooling
Here, the commuters are known to each other with the same destination
The move also aims to fit more people in one car, thus causing lesser emissions
The option of 'Group Rides' can be found under 'Services' tab in the Uber India app
At the prompt for adding friends to a ride, one can select contacts of co-riders