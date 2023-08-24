What is new 'Group Rides' feature launched by Uber India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 24, 2023

It allows an individual to share his/her respective ride with up to three other commuters...

...if all of them are travelling to the same or surrounding destination

It is aimed at providing a more economical way of commuting

The company claims a person sharing a ride can save up to 30%

The feature is a cab service equivalent of car pooling

Here, the commuters are known to each other with the same destination

The move also aims to fit more people in one car, thus causing lesser emissions

The option of 'Group Rides' can be found under 'Services' tab in the Uber India app

At the prompt for adding friends to a ride, one can select contacts of co-riders
A link is sent to the selected contacts who can then add their destination, if it falls in the same way
Click Here