What is Honda Benly E e-scooter doing in Bangalore?

Honda is testing the Benly E electric scooter in Bangalore because they have their battery swapping station
The swapping stations are called Honda Power Pack Exchanger
The stations are installed in collaboration with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.
The stations are located at Banashankari, Trinity, KR Market, National College, and Baiyappanahalli.
The swapping station allows users to quickly swap the batteries. 2 batteries can be swapped under 40 seconds
The Benly e is a commercial electric scooter that is designed to carry cargo
The scooter can carry up to 60 kg of load. There is also a provision to attach a basket in the front.
Honda offers a 2.8 kW electric motor with the base version while the more powerful versions get the 4.2 kW electric motor.
The scooter gets LED light, alloy wheels and a digital instrument cluster.
The design of the Benly E e-scooter is functional over form